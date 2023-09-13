GREENVILLE — Shelby Rhea Graham, 85, of Greenville, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of Roland Memorial Missionary Baptist Church and she was a housewife and a homemaker.
Survivors: daughter, Pam (Wesley) Sweeney; son, Jeff (Donna) Graham; sister, Ovenia Lee; and brother, W. H. (Sue) Rolley.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Lee Family Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
