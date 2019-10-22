ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Sheldon "Sonny" Ray Tharp, 77, of Rockport, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He had served in the U.S. Army and had served as the sheriff of Spencer County, Indiana.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made for the family in care of the funeral home.
