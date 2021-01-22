CADIZ — Shelia Carroll McNichols, 63, of Cadiz, formerly of Muhlenberg County, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Barkley Plantation. She was born Dec. 25, 1957, in Greenville, the daughter of Austin Dee Crick and Vada Irene (Bethel) Crick. She was a retired rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years of service and a member of the Linton United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Virgil Fonzo Rolley; her second husband, Terry Lee McNichols; her parents; and two stepdaughters, Nancy Carole Geller and Kimberly Elaine Hartman.
She is survived by the stepchildren of her first husband, Paulette Jane Rider of Evansville, Illinois, LaDonna (Rusty) Morris of Bremen and Steve (Laura) Rolley of Graham. She is also survived by the stepchildren of her second husband, Tatum (Todd) Gilbert of Cerulean and Jimmy McNichols of Little Rock, Arkansas; a brother, Rodney (Anita) Crick of Nicholasville; a nephew, Todd Crick of Lexington; great-niece, Rachel Crick of Lexington; two sisters-in-law, Faye (John) Hainsworth and Sherry Morris, both of Cadiz; a brother-in-law, S.W. (Anita) McNichols of Cadiz; 30 step-grandchildren, 19 step-great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and step-nieces and step-nephews.
Services will be noon Saturday at King’s Funeral Home in Cadiz with the Rev. Kenny Rogers and the Rev. Howard Coffey officiating. Burial will follow in East End Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at King’s Funeral Home.
