After a faith-based fight against cervical cancer, Shelley Simon, at the beautiful young age of 49, passed through Heaven’s door on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, where she met her Savior and her loved ones and friends, having gone before her especially her beloved mother and Granny (who raised Shelley after her young mother’s passing). Shelley was baptized by the Rev. Jim Midkiff at Beech Grove Christian Church and lived a kind spirit-filled life loving, caring, nurturing — embellishing all the fruits of the spirit “… Love, Joy, Peace, Long suffering, Gentleness, Goodness, Faith, Meekness, Temperance” Galatians:22-23. Shelley was born Jan. 9, 1971, to the late Brenda Joyce Koontz Powell in Owensboro.
She said, “My life began when I met Scott, my soul mate.” Shelley was a dedicated wife, mother, aunt and friend. Family was most important to her life, embracing every moment with them. No matter if it had been days or just hours since she’d seen you, her long, slim arms, accented with her always manicured nails — just two days ago colored electric blue at her specific request — always reached out to welcome you with her strong, warm hugs and broad smile. We will always remember her contagious smile and vivacious personality. If Shelley was in the room, you can be sure that love and laughter filled the air — laughing, listening, sharing with an “Oh girl, you know it!” In her quiet time, she loved reading and watching crime series on TV. Among her favorite were mystery novels by Danielle Steel. Shelley loved to dance to any genre, but Blake Shelton was her all-time favorite entertainer.
Shelley was not only dedicated to her home family but to her work family as well. Her coworkers and clients were her family. Never asking any task she wasn’t willing to do herself, she wasn’t afraid of hard work and long hours — working to get the job done and done right. Shelley worked retail approximately 30 years, in management more than half that time with her longest stint being with Christopher & Banks until its closing.
We know her good, kind and shining heart will live on as her legacy of love within us. And it is that love that surrounds us and brings us peace today. Love lives on...
She was preceded in death by her mother, Granny Powell; grandad Marie and Bill Powell; and her uncle, David Thompson.
Surviving is her husband, Scott Simon; daughters Savannah Marie Simon and Haley Nicole Simon of Owensboro; mother and father-in-law, Brenda and Jerry Simon; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Please join us to celebrate her life and memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory with the Rev. Jim Midkiff officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor and remember Shelley in person at the gathering of friends are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
