Shelly June Hayden, 67, of Owensboro, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She worked for the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning and Zoning and was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Hamilton; a son, Trent Skaggs; a daughter, Stacy Rojewski; a stepson, Justin Hamilton; a brother, Brent Hayden; and a sister, Keshia Hayden.
Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and streaming live at muster
funeralhomes.com. Visitation: After 1:30 p.m. Monday.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Shelly’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Expression of sympathy: Shelly June Hayden Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
