Shelly M. Ranburger Sr., 81, of Utica, formerly of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at a son’s home in Owensboro. Shelly Maurice Ranburger was born Sept. 25, 1939, in McLean County to the late Lester Thomas and Clydia Belle Prindle Ranburger, was married to the former Cinda Jane Gieseke on Sept. 29, 1956, until her death on March 23, 2014, and was later married to the former Wilma Dean Knight on Feb. 14, 2015. Shelly retired from Livermore Industrial Plating and attended Utica Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Shelly was preceded in death by his first wife of 57 years, Cinda Jane Ranburger, who died March 23, 2014.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Goodwin; three sons, Shelly M. Ranburger Jr. (Margaret) of Philpot, Paul C. Ranburger (Karen) of Livermore and Dennis K. Ranburger (Carla) of Owensboro; two daughters, Ginger K. Johnson (Bobby) of Calhoun and Regina C. Wilson (Lance) of Livermore; 18 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Shelly’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Shelly’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Friday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Shelly’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Shelly M. Ranburger family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Country Music Warehouse, P.O. Box 407, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Shelly at muster
Commented