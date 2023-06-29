THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA — Sheree Evans, 67, born Nov. 18, 1955, in Henderson, peacefully passed away at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville, Georgia Sunday, June 25, 2023. She spent most of her life in Owensboro, but followed her family to Thomasville, Georgia 20 years ago. Sheree will be remembered for her warm heart, deep love, and her exceptional sense of humor. She had a knack for brightening the room with her jokes and witty remarks, always eager to make others smile.
Sheree’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed, but her light-hearted spirit and laughter will continue to inspire us all.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie Gilmore.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelly Kirkendoll, and her husband, Chris, as well as her partner of 30 years, Paul Boone. Sheree was deeply devoted to her three grandchildren, Blake, Macey, and Morgan Kirkendoll, who brought immense joy to her life. Also surviving Sheree is her sister, Karen (Gary) Austin; her brother, Kenny (Leslie) Parrish; as well as her nieces, Melissa Millay and Crystal Parrish.
In accordance with Sheree’s wishes, there will not be a formal funeral service. Instead, a celebration of life will be held at a later date to honor and remember her remarkable spirit. Details of this gathering will be shared with family and friends once they are finalized.
Whiddon Shiver Funeral Home in Thomasville, Georgia has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
