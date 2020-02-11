Sherell J. Wayne left the world her way on Feb. 8, 2020. A woman loved by two daughters, a grandson, many brothers and sisters, and her favorite dog, Minnie.
To say she was resilient — you bet. Throughout 29 years of illness, near death on multiple occasions, she continued to live with optimism for the future. She was our world champion.
We, her family, are grateful for her life. We celebrate her strength and her vision, knowing her suffering is over. She is truly immortal, watching over all of us. There is no doubt, we will hear her voice telling us exactly her thoughts on how we should do everything — her way.
We love you.
Survivors include her daughters, Cathy and Penny Mullins; her grandson, Chase Mullins; sisters Debbie Morrison, Laveta Hargis and Geneva Cumpton; brothers Gary, Michael, Timmy and Jesse Caudill; and many nieces and nephews.
At her request the service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to American Lung Association at www.lung.org.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
