Sheri Ann Morris Clark, 56, of Whitesville, died April 2, 2022 at Owensboro Health. Sheri was born Dec. 16, 1965 in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Harold Morris and the late Barbara Lee Stone Morris. Sheri retired at the Green River Health Department as a purchasing specialist. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, making fleece blankets, mowing the yard and spending time with her family, especially her grandbabies.
Sheri is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Morris, and a brother, Michael Morris.
Sheri is survived by her husband of 22 years, Kelly Clark; children, Cody(Tessa Turner), McKenzi and Noah Clark; grandchildren, Maxwell and Morrison Clark; siblings, Scott Morris( and spouse, Jimmy McClelland) of Texas and Megan Morris of Morganfield.
A Funeral Mass will be said Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022 with prayers at 3 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Commented