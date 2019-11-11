Sheri Lynn Dickens Sowders, 56, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Daviess County on Jan. 19, 1963, to the late Roy Lee Dickens and Ruth Ann Barnett Huff.
Along with her parents, Sheri is preceded in death by her son, Joseph Sowders who passed away on February 12, 2012.
Sheri is survived by her three children, Nikki Sowders, Jamie Sowders, and Tonya Sowders, all of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Pam (Mike) Tooley, Suzy (David) Madewell, both of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Bridgepointe Church.
