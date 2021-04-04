ISLAND — Sherley E. “Duck” Drake, 78, of Island, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 2, 2021, at his home. Sherley Edward Drake was born May 28, 1942, in Island to the late Ernest and Essie Lillian Bolton Drake and was married to the former Barbara Ann Conrad on Dec. 3, 1959. He was the owner and operator of Drake’s Trucking and attended Knobbs Church of God of Prophecy. Sherley enjoyed NASCAR and raising his donkeys.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Holly Schindler.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Barbara Ann Drake; daughter Vicki Hughes and her husband, Jerry, of Island; son Stu Drake and his fiancée, Sandy Willis, of Livermore; three grandsons, Chad Hughes, Brad Hughes and Darrell Wayne Reed; and five great-grandchildren, Gracie, Connor, Maxwell, Myles and Shelby Grace.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Kyle Stroud officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Sherley’s family from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Sherley’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Tuesday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Sherley’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Sherley E. Drake family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund, c/o Susan Edmonds, 125 E. Broadway, Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
