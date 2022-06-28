HARTFORD — Sherman Bailey, 66 of Hartford, died on June 24, 2022 at Owensboro Healthcare Regional Hospital. Wayne worked for 17 years for Peabody Coal Company and spent his lifetime training dogs.
Survivors include his wife, Diane Bailey; four children, Misty (Michael) Riger, Derek (Tracy) Bailey, Melissa (Chad) Julian, and Eric (Sara) Beauchamp; two sisters, Violet (Lee) Thienes and Laurie (Barry) Coppage.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: from 3 p.m. 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Wayne Bailey Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, PO Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
