Sherman Glenn Cook, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Athens Limestone Hospital in Athens, Alabama. Sherman was born in Owensboro on Jan. 22, 1945, to the late Archie Cook and Martha (Harper) Pruden.
Sherman was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He retired from the Kentucky National Guard as first sergeant and from ALCOA. Sherman was a long-time volunteer firefighter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Wayne Cook.
Sherman is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl Cook of Owensboro; children Sherman Cook II and his wife, Gretchen, of Lynnville, Indiana, Jayson Bennett of Yankeetown, Indiana, Crystal McDaniel and her fiancé, Jason, of Yankeetown, Indiana, and Michael Cook of Owensboro; grandchildren Bianca (Adam), Dalten, Courtney, Jaelynn, Hunter, Laekyn, Austin, Nicole, Hailey and Jake; great-grandchildren Seth and Allison; brother Robert “Bob” Cook (Deanie); sisters Linda Miller (Paul), Starr Pearl (Don) and Marva Wilson (fiancé Steve); along with several nieces, nephews, loving friends and family.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana, with Pastor Earl Partain officiating. Burial will be at Bates Hill Cemetery in Yankeetown, Indiana, with the Warrick County Veterans Memorial Service to conduct military honors. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
The family requests all guests who attend the visitation or service to wear a mask.
