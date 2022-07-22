Sherman L. Bruner, 78, of Owensboro passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Hermitage Nursing and Rehab. The Daviess County native was born May 6, 1944, to the late Leo Titus “LT” Bruner and Virginia Skaggs Bruner. Sherman served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Dempsey’s Ornamental Iron for over 30 years. Sherman was a talented artist who created many drawings and wrought iron designs located all over our community including Independence Bank and Daviess County Library and in many residences. He designed a life-size Jesus located now at the retreat center for priests in Bowling Green. Sherman was a jovial person who never met a stranger, and he loved drinking coffee with friends at local diners.
In addition to his parents, Sherman also was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Dempsey Bruner, and brothers, Robert Lee Bruner, Jimmy Dale Bruner, and Marshall L. Bruner.
Those who remain to honor his memory include his son, Stephen Bruner; brother, William “Les” Bruner (Rita); and dear friends, Billy Robinson and Kenneth Williams.
An opportunity to pay respect to Sherman will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with military honors concluding the visitation. Sherman’s remains will be placed in a niche next to his wife in the Rosehill Chapel of Peace.
