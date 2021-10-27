BELTON — Sherman Ray Bailey, 80, of Belton, died Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. Mr. Bailey was born July 12, 1941 in Muhlenberg County and was a retired truck driver at Wetterau Trucking Company. He was also, a member of New Midway Missionary Baptist Church.
Sherman was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Bailey; son, Sherman Glynn Bailey; parents, Auber and Geneva Bailey; brothers, Sammuel Bailey, Aubery Bailey, Jr., Marvin Bailey and Larry Bailey.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa (Robert) Chamblin; sister, Gennie (Garmon) Vincent; stepdaughter, Linda Brown Kirby and Kay Morgan; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and others he considered as grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneral
