FORDSVILLE — Sherrie Bono Estes, 63, of Fordsville, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of Fordsville United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Estes Jr., and her parents, Sherman and Gladys Ashby.
Survivors include her daughter, Brandi Estes of Fordsville; grandson, Wesley Kyle Estes of Fordsville; brother-in-law, James (Terri) Estes of Owensboro; sisters-in-law, Brenda Castello of Florida and Barbara (Rodney) Clapp of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Kelly Cemetery in Maceo. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
