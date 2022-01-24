Sherrie McIntire Howard, 66, of Owensboro passed away on January 21, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville. She was born on August 30, 1955 in Daviess County to the late Reavis and Margaret McIntire. She was retired from the Kentucky State Capital in Frankfort. Sherrie loved animals, especially her pets.
In addition to her parents, Sherrie is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lucian Howard; grandparents, Arthur and Mae Walker and Charles and Isadore McIntire; brothers-in-law, Robert Mayfield and Tony Howard; sister-in-law, Sue Howard.
Survivors include her sister, Brenda Mayfield; two nieces, Tracy Mayfield, Brandy Mayfield; brothers-in-law, Greg Howard (Bonnie), James Howard, Dennis Howard (Lenora); sister-in-law, Debbie Bickett (Al) and Judy Howard; 21 nieces and nephews and many great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday and after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society; 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at davisfuneralhome.com.
