Sherry A. Boone, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was retired from the Owensboro Board of Education, where she worked for 22 years. Sherry loved caring for her family and cheering on her Kentucky Wildcats.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Boone; and two sisters, Brenda Boone and Deborah Edelen.
Sherry leaves behind a large family, which she loved very much, and they loved her just as much in return. They include her father, C.A. “Frog” Boone; daughter Brandy Mulligan (David); five grandchildren, Keelin Boone, MacKenzie Smith, McKina Griffin, Darrius “Lil Man” Jones Jr. and Niya Jones, all of Owensboro; two brothers, Clarence Boone Jr. (Paula) of Owensboro and Jerry Boone (Jacki) of LaVergne, Tennessee; three sisters, Sheila Tucker (Donald), Sandy Boling (Kenneth) and Misty King (Jerry); special niece and nephews that she loved as her own children, Emily Bratcher (Darrius), Donald Cooper and Brandon Sikes; 15 nieces and nephews; 22 great-nieces and -nephews; and 19 great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
