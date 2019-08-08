Sherry Elaine McKinley, 70, of Owensboro, passed away July 29, 2019, at Owensboro Health System. She was born Aug. 19, 1948, in McLeansboro, Illinois, to the late JL and Ruby McKinley. Sherry retired from Rite Aid as the manager. She graduated from Ohio County High School and Owensboro Business College. Sherry was a fan of all sports especially NASCAR and Jeff Gordon. Sherry loved her dogs, Jackson, Rusty and Rowdy. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bo "Kerry" McKinley; and sister Linda McKinley (Frank) Powell.
Survivors include her sister, June (the late Louis) Baxter; nieces and nephews Teresa (Bob) Baxter French, Kevin (Michelle) Baxter, Franklin Powell, Brandi (Scott) McKinley Hughes, Jimbo (Brittany) McKinley and Justin "Pemo" McKinley; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, Daviess County Animal Shelter or Adaburg Baptist Church.
