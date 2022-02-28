Sherry Gardner Ford, 64, of Owensboro, passed away February 26, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born July 23, 1957, in Owensboro, to Bill Gardner and Dona Coffman Shultz. Sherry graduated from McLean County High School in 1975. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, and photography and was an avid fan of the UK Wildcats. Most of all, Sherry loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Gardner, and her brother, Rodney Gardner.
Sherry is survived by her husband of over 42 years, Keith Ford; her daughters, Ashley Cline and her husband, Sonny, of Hawesville, and Sarah Thompson and her husband, Jeffrey, of Louisville; her granddaughter, Elsie Thompson; her mother and stepfather, Dona and Jerry Shultz; and her brother, Greg Gardner and his wife, Barb.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9 until 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or to the American Heart Association.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Sherry Ford may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
