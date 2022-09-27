REYNOLDS STATION — Sherry L. Sutherland, 50, of Reynolds Station passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at 5:03 p.m. at Owensboro Health in Owensboro. She enjoyed spending time with her family, including her fiancé of 28 years, Larry Smith, and she loved her pastor, Robert Eden.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Sutherland, in January 1995; a son, Andrew R. Smith, in February 1999; and her father, Thomas Sutherland, in January 2018. She also lost many aunts and uncles over the years. Her favorite aunt was Sue Sutherland.
Sherry is survived by her fiancé, Larry Smith, of Fordsville; a sister, Michelle Sutherland, of Reynolds Station; a brother, Danny Sutherland, of Owensboro; a sister, Lisa Patterson, of Owensboro; a brother, Thomas Sutherland, of Owensboro; several nieces, Beth Brown of Owensboro, Melissa Sutherland of Owensboro, Makayla Craddock of Horse Branch, and Briana Sutherland of Owensboro; and many other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home Chapel in Whitesville. Burial will follow at Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
