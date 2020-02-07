Sherry Layman Steele, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born May 17, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Delbert and Virginia Boone Layman, Sherry graduated from Owensboro High School, Class of 1964. As an outgoing person, she never met a stranger, and most knew her as “Miss Sherry.” As a spunky 4-foot-7-inch spitfire, she could ask very pointed questions and was a “straight talker.” Sherry enjoyed crocheting and making name doilies for people as well as UK basketball. Her family claims she was the best advertisement for Amazon since she always used her Fire Stick. Sherry loved the chickens that her daughter raised and received much enjoyment from them the last few years.
In addition to her parents, Sherry also was preceded in death by her special fur baby, Megan, in January.
Survivors include her daughter, Delberta Weber; son Zachary Ezell and wife, Dora; and grandchildren Steven Weber, Koby Ezell and Kylee Caldwell (Brian). The family would like to express special appreciation for the loving care of Hospice and the Heartford House.
Services will be noon Monday, Feb. 10, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sherry Steele may be left at www.glenncares.com.
