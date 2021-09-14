BEECHMONT — On Saturday, September 11th, Sherry Lynn (Byers) Tipton, 69 of Beechmont, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sherry was born on October 19, 1951 in Muhlenberg County.
Sherry graduated from Drakesboro high School in 1968. She became a professional hair dresser and opened her own beauty shop in Beechmont for 20 years. Sherry made a career change and worked as a caregiver at several different nursing homes. She loved working with the elderly and was greatly respected for the care she gave to residents. Although Sherry loved both her roles in the community, it was her passionate, unwavering and unconditional love for her family that was her primary role in life. Her daughters could depend on her to support them in anything they wanted to do. Sherry’s granddaughter, Clacey was her greatest blessing. “Papaw Sherry,” as she was called by Clacey, loved spending time with her and made every minute with her memorable. Among the favorite things in Sherry”s life were the tea parties she and Clacey had regularly, as well as numerous other wonderful memories. She truly lived to love her family. Her love and devotion is described in Proverbs 31, “Her children arise up and call her blessed… Many daughters have done virtuously, but though excellest them all.” Sherry was a member of Beechmont Baptist Church Beechmont.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Ailene (Gregory) Byers; her brothers, Darrell and Michael Byers; and her son-in-law, Clay Jones.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Jones and Stacey (Stewart) McPherson; beloved granddaughter, Clacey Renee Jones; former spouse, James Tipton; and brothers-in-law, Donnie and Ronnie Tipton, all of Beechmont.
The services to celebrate Sherry’s life were on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Bro. James Clardy, Bro. J.W. Haire and Bro. Daxton Lear conducted the service. Visitation was from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial followed at Island Methodist Church Cemetery in Island.
