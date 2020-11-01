CENTRAL CITY — Sherry Lynn Drake, 56, of Central City, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was born April 6, 1956, in Greenville. She worked at Bargain Plus Furniture and was a member of Belton Pentecostal Church. She loved to camp, collect miniature dolls, play cards and spend time with her grandson, Will.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon McCroy.
Survivors include her children, Jason Drake of Central City, Jessica (Ben) Garrett of Beechmont and Justin Drake of Central City; mother June McCroy; brother Jeff (Tina) McCroy; sister Angela (Scott) Garrett; grandson William Garrett; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Eddie Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
