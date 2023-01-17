Sherry Lynn Howard, 55, of Owensboro, went home to be with Jesus Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, after battling lung cancer for six months. She was born Aug. 18, 1967, in Daviess County. Sherry had worked as a supervisor in food service for the cafeteria at Kentucky Wesleyan College for 17 years. She enjoyed playing Bingo. Friday nights were her favorite night of the week. Her grandkids would come to stay the night and this occasion started when her first grandchild was born. They loved having “Nana Night”.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ruth Bolling; two sisters, Mary Elaine McCarty and Mary Underwood; and a brother, Sammie Jo Bolling.
Surviving is her husband of 28 years, Mike; a daughter, Amanda (Garrett) Mattingly of Philpot; two sons, Joshua (Krystal) McCarty of Hawesville and Michael Howard of Owensboro; four grandchildren that meant the world to her, Brayden Mattingly age 10, Adalynn Mattingly age nine, Paxton Mattingly age seven, and Annabelle Howard age six; a sister and two brothers, Sheila (Joey) Goble, Charles (Doris) McCarty, and Terry McCarty, all of Owensboro; along with two young men that carried a special place in her heart, Jody Young and Johnathon Young.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Sorgho. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Sherry Howard, c/o of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
