Sherry Marlene Henry Rust, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 16, 1963, in Daviess County to Joyce Carter Henry and the late Mackey Henry. Sherry dedicated the past 12 years of her life to being a caregiver and was currently employed at True North Treatment Center. She was a member of Redemption Place and God’s Girls, a Bible study group that she founded.
To many, she was known as Sherry, but to her grandchildren, she was Grammy. She dedicated her life to Jesus and being a disciple to women. Helping others was her calling in life. Sherry loved being with her kids, family, and friends. She just completed her GED and celebrated 18 years of sobriety this year. Sherry enjoyed her time near the water, whether she was at the beach or by the pool tanning.
Along with her father, Sherry was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Henry.
Those left to cherish Sherry’s memory are her children, Joe (Angel) Welsh and Lacie (Will) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Izaiah McLaughlin, Aiden McLaughlin, Lyrik McLaughlin, Charlotte “Charleigh Girl” Welsh, Parker Freels, Braden Freels, and Tucker Scarbro; brother, Roger (Pam) Henry; and so many others she considered family.
The funeral service for Mrs. Rust will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Nick Martin officiating. Burial to follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Redemption Place, 250 Bon Harbor Cove, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 or Friends of Sinner’s, 320 Clay St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
