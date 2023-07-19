GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA — Sherry Martine Duncan, 69, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. She passed away peacefully with her children and family by her side. Sherry was an Owensboro native and lived here her entire life until moving in with her daughter in Eden, North Carolina in July 2022. Sherry enjoyed watching videos on her iPhone, spending time with her cats, and working on her puzzles when she wasn’t watching scary movies. While living in Owensboro, Sherry loved spending time with her family and seeing her grandkids. She was lovingly called MaMaw by them. Sherry was also known as “Apache Lady” to many as she spent several years talking on her CB radio to people across the country.
Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Audley Cox; her mother, Margaret Cox; and her sister, Vickie Rhineberger.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, David W. Duncan and Robert “Bobby” Duncan (Shelinia); daughter, Tonya Johnson (Maceo); grandchildren, Whitney Duncan, Aaron Duncan, Michael Duncan, Khadijah Simmons, Kaleb Duncan, Kenzie Duncan, Savannah Duncan, and MaeLeigh Duncan; four great-grandchildren; sister, Dianne Hagan (Randall); brother, Robert Cox; as well as ex-husband and special friend, David “Dinky” Duncan.
The funeral service for Sherry will be noon Friday, July 21, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Kenneth Brian Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
