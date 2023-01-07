CALHOUN — Sherry Morgan, 66, of Calhoun, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Sherry earlier worked as a home health nurse and attended Calhoun Baptist Church.
Survivors: father, Ray Frashure (Karen); sister, Kim Smith; brothers, Tony Leachman, Brian Brooks (Cherie), and Dwight Brooks (Julie); stepson, Jimmy Keith Morgan; and stepdaughter, Rita Morgan.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Calhoun Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Sherry’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Sherry Morgan Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.

