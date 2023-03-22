Sherry L. Purcell, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home. She was born March 29, 1942, in Maynard, Iowa, to the late Clarence and Viola Stickford Fullmer. Sherry ran a daycare in her home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Dale Purcell and a brother, Larry Fullmer Sr.
She is survived by two daughters, Tracy Dawn Stewart and Carrie Lynn Magana (Natividad); four grandsons, Jaime Magana, Jeremy Magana, Jimmy Stewart, and Dallas Stewart; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Suzanne Behr.
Services are private. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
