Sheryl Ann Renfrow, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 3, 1959, in Owensboro to the late Albert “AJ” and Barbara Jane Aud Winklepleck.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jane; her father, Albert J. Winklepleck; and her husband, Michael Renfrow.
Sheryl is survived by her brothers, David (Stephanie) Winklepleck and Danny (Janet) Winklepleck of Owensboro; sons Justin Burden, Matthew Renfrow and Jeremy Burden; her niece, Kelsey Winklepleck; and nephews Brian Winklepleck, Tyler (Leah) Winklepleck and Nick Martin.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
