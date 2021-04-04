LAS VEGAS — Sheryl Lynn Hayes-Rudish passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. She was surrounded by the love of her family. Sheryl was born Dec. 3, 1949, and grew up in Owensboro. She attended Longfellow Elementary, Southern Junior High and Owensboro High School, where she made lifelong friends that were a source of strength and encouragement for her, even in her final days.
Sheryl went on to graduate with honors in elementary education and library science from Kentucky Wesleyan College. She later would get her master’s in education. After years as a librarian, who inspired a love of reading in kids of all ages, she retired from Clark County School District in Las Vegas. Sheryl and her husband, Steve Rudish, lived between Las Vegas and Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.
Sheryl was a talented watercolor artist and a member of Nevada Watercolor Society. Over the years, she inspired and taught others sewing, pottery, knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, weaving, jewelry making, oil painting, woodworking, ceramics, macramé and basically any artistic endeavor she could find. She loved genealogy research and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Nana, as she was called by her grandchildren, was known for her sweetness, creativity and giving heart. She lit up our lives with her magnificent smile and sparkling blue eyes.
Sheryl passed after a courageous eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer that she handled with strength and dignity.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita McIntosh Hayes.
She is survived by her father, Charles Raymond Hayes; her sisters, Marla Raffety (Mark) and Lexie Curtis (Tom); her three children, Charla Hudson-Crimi (John), Andrea Hudson-Roial (Morgan) and Stephen D. Hudson; her three grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha and Peyton Crimi; and a huge and loving family! Each one of them meant the world to her!
A memorial to celebrate her life will be Aug. 8 at CedarVale Funeral Home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.
Please consider making a donation in her memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center, where she received excellent care, at mdacc.convio.net/goto/SherylHayes or, in honor of her children’s ongoing battle with brain cancer, donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at mskcc.convio.net/goto/SherylHayes.
Rest in peace sweet Sheryl.
