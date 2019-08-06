Shiloh Elizabeth Harris, 2, of Owensboro passed away on Aug. 4, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Dec. 29, 2016, in Owensboro to Nick and Taylor Harris. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Jackie Harris Lambert.
Survivors include her parents, Nick and Taylor Harris; sister Emmilyn Anne Harris; maternal grandfather, Don Holcomb and his wife, Penny; maternal grandmother, Susan Thomas and her husband, Scott; paternal grandfather, Keith Lambert; paternal great-grandmothers, Mary Trivette and Patricia Harris; aunts and uncles, Nate Thomas, Matt Thomas, Carli Thomas, Mike Harris, Zach O'Brien, and Ashley Lambert; and many cousins.
There will be no services. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented