REYNOLDS STATION — Shirlene Fuchs Rice, 85, of Reynolds Station, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home. She was born in Hancock County to the late Wroe and Zula Fuchs. She was retired from Fordsville Elementary as a lunchroom cashier and was a member of Fordsville Baptist Church. Shirlene was preceded also in death by her husband, Delbert Lee Rice; and a son, Sherman Rice.
Survivors include her sons, Douglas (Regina) Rice of Hawesville and Dwayne (Ruth) Rice of Lucas; a daughter-in-law, Donna Rice of Reynolds Station; four grandchildren, Tashina (Joshua) Crowe of Versailles, Ian Rice of Hawesville, Robert (Danielle) Rice of Edmonton and Mark (Ashley) Arthur of Upton; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Maurice Fuchs of Lewisport; and special friends M.C. Hawkins, Beck Boling, Joyce Basham, Patty Barnes, Teresei Westerfield, Mary Rabe and Marian Ray.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Rice will be private. Burial will be in Fordsville Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Hospice of Ohio County.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of visiting the elderly and homebound in your community.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
