Shirley A. Merritt Faught, 80, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at her residence while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born March 23, 1941, in Wichita, Texas, to the late Adam Martin and Joyce Leath. If you ever knew Shirley, she was a very kindhearted person, although sometimes she felt a little spunky and sassy. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs. Shirley also enjoyed time outside mowing her yard and working with her flowers.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Merritt Sr.; a daughter, Debra Westerfield; and two sons, Charles Merritt Jr. and Randall Merritt.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Tina VanBussum (Joey); grandchildren Jennifer Lester (George), Jeremy Anderson, James Wendell Anderson and Jason Westerfield (Tara); great-grandchildren Dakota, Charles, Mariah, Raelynn and Katie; a sister, Doris Pickle; a brother, Bobby Scarberry; several nieces and nephews; and a special lifelong friend, Nora Stanley.
The service for Shirley will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be later in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Shirley Faught may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented