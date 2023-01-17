HAWESVILLE — Shirley A. Powers, 81, of Hawesville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Shirley was born in Gentryville, Indiana Feb. 7, 1941, to the late Rollie and Beatrice Frakes Hearn.
She grew up in the town of Gentryville, Indiana and graduated from Dale High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, David Kemp, who passed away Nov. 16, 1977. Shirley married William Powers, the second love of her life, of Hawesville, Oct. 3, 1980.
Shirley was a homemaker and loved going to her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. She was the manager of Windward Heights Country Club and a member of Central Baptist Church and enjoyed playing cards and games.
Survivors include her husband, William; sons, Keith (Karen) Kemp, Kristopher (Sara) Kemp, and Ryan Powers; daughters, Kimberly (Luther) Kemp-Mincy, Kathy (Bruce) Doughten, and Michelle (Michael) Johnston; thirteen grandchildren, McKenna Kemp, Grace (Tom) Kaiser, Kaytlan Kemp, Anna Kemp, Austin Kemp, Anthony (Chelsea) Hamby, Zachary (Kaylie) Hamby, Nicholas (Etienne) Hamby, Kassandra (Isaac) Smith, Matthew (Brynne) Doughten, Kelsey Doughten, Benjamin Scates, and Abigail Scates; and 15 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, with burial following in Serenity Hills. Shirley’s family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Flowers and plants are accepted or memorials can be made in Shirley’s honor to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation KY/WVA Chapter at 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 40218.
Online condolences may be left for Shirley’s family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
