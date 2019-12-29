SAN DIEGO -- Shirley A. Willis, 65, of San Diego, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at Heartford House Hospice. She was born Feb. 20, 1954, in Owensboro to the late McArthur (Mickey) Willis Sr. and Vannie (Higgs) Willis.
Shirley graduated from Owensboro Senior High School Class of 1972. She was retired from AT&T, where she worked for 36 years. She was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Shirley was an active member of the Christian Worship Center (CWC) in San Diego. Prior to this membership, she had served on the staff as an executive assistant at Linda Vista Second Baptist Church and Mesa View Baptist Church. She enjoyed candle making, graphic design and crafting.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Matthew Willis. She is survived by sisters, Maxine (William) Griffith, Wanda R. Willis, Vanyel Willis Parker and LaVonne R. Willis; brother McArthur "Mickey" (Sherry) Willis Jr.; nieces ShaRetha Vonyelle Chilton, Kimbra (Gabriel) Wade, Venus (Warren) Arnold, LaTasia (Jay) Evans and Ava Chloe Willis; and nephews McArthur Willis III, Shelton Willis, Terran Willis, Justin Willis and Timothy Willis. She also leaves several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, friends and her special friends, Birdie Coleman and Olga Marilyn McKissic.
Celebration of life memorial service will be noon Monday, Dec. 30, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Andre Bradley officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon with the memorial service from noon to 2 p.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Willis. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Shirley A. Willis at www.haleymcginnis.com.
