HORSE BRANCH — Shirley Ann Alexander, 85, of Horse Branch died Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Owensboro.
Shirley was a member of the Centertown Baptist Church.
Survivors: sons, Frank (Shelly) House and Tim House; daughter, Kathy (Stephen) Aull; and sister, Beatrice Cundiff.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online Condolences can be left www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented