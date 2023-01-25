Shirley Ann Anderson Howard, 82, of Owensboro, went peacefully to be with the Lord Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Owensboro. She was born Mar. 27, 1940, to the late Clara (Bernice) and William Anderson in Owensboro. She was a faithful member of Fourth Street Baptist Church until her health dictated otherwise. While in regular attendance, she served on the kitchen committee.
Shirley retired from MPD, Inc. after several years of dedicated service. Previously, she had been employed by GE and Westinghouse Corporations where she served in various capacities. Shirley attended Western High School, and she graduated with honors. She was married to Henry Howard of Owensboro for a number of years, and he mourns her loss.
She loved watching The Andy Griffith Show, shopping, and maintaining an immaculately clean residence. Among her favorite passions were card games and crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Morton; a brother-in-law, Sylvester Nurse; and a son-in-law, Timothy Johnson.
Shirley is survived by two children, Troy Anderson and Sandy Johnson; two grandchildren, Jalen Johnson and Shana Goodwin, both of Nashville, Tennessee; great-granddaughter, Alaya Goodwin; sister, Cozetta Nurse; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A homegoing service to celebrate the life of Shirley A. Howard will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens in Owensboro. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Shirley A. Howard.
