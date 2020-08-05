Shirley Ann Barnett Dantic, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born July 25, 1945, in Daviess County to the late Frank and Garnetta Payne Barnett. Shirley worked as a nurse’s aide and was a member of Hall Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, yard sales, and attending church when she was able. But most of all, she loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Pam Sullivan, Joyce Young, and Doris Barnett.
She is survived by two sons, Charles E. Griffith, Jr. and Brian Keith Griffith (Chelsey); daughter, Melissa Denise Ashby (Chris); seven grandchildren, Ashton Ashby, Preston Ashby, Jordan Griffith, Jacelynne Griffith, Jadyn Griffith, Brandon Griffith (Adaline), and Brittany Griffith; three great-grandchildren, Kaiden Griffith, Hudson Griffith, and Thomas Griffith; two brothers, Delmar Barnett and Frankie Barnett, Jr.; three sisters, Connie Mullins, Sharon Payne, and Wilma Quinn; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Private burial will be at a later date. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday and after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Moebius Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 147, Pilot Grove, MO 65276.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
