Shirley Ann Edge, 87, of Whitesville, left this world peacefully to join her loved ones April 28, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Vermon Thomas and Mary Susan Hardesty Sapp.
She was a member of St Mary’s of the Woods Parish in Whitesville, where she served as a lector, played piano, organ, and guitar, and was a member of the choir for several years. She started her career in education as a teacher’s aide and went on to graduate from Murray State University with her master’s in elementary education. After 27 years as an educator, she retired to enjoy a variety of hobbies that included playing musical instruments, embroidery, and gardening, and she was an avid canner.
She loved time with her family hosting crowded holiday dinners, where all would attempt to get first in line to secure their share of her famous broccoli casserole. She was a wonderful cook, a loving mother, wife, aunt, sister, and daughter. She was a leader in her community and an inspiration to all who knew her as she had a fearless and determined mindset that allowed her to accomplish and master any goal she set.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kim Slone (Tim), Delaine Johnson, Anthony Wayne Johnson (Xuemei), and Diana Goatee; her sister and best friend, Doris Howard (Robert); 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edge; children, Tonya Abner, Jamie Sue Wedding, and James Ruben Johnson Jr.; siblings, James Hughes Sapp, Verman Sapp Jr., Dennis Sapp, Louise Hamilton, Benita Ford, Zelma Stauffer, Mary Alice Sapp, Addie Mae Powers, Loretta Kelley, Paulette Snyder, and Agnes Cecelia Sapp.
A funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A celebration of life will be from noon until 4 p.m. Monday, May 2, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home with prayers at 3:30 p.m. After the burial, family and friends will gather for prayers and share a meal.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfunerahome.com.
