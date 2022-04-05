Shirley Ann Evans, 79, passed away April 4, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 16, 1942, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Jerry and Mary Kathleen Cline Wilson. Shirley was a member of Woodlawn Methodist Church. She was one of the original organizers of the first women’s softball for Young Women’s Club of America.
Shirley was a University of Kentucky fan. She was very family oriented; she was involved with all of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids lives. Shirley would do anything for anyone. She had a heart of gold and was exceptionally giving. Shirley was a former Girl Scouts troop leader. She never met a stranger. Shirley was funny, she loved to make others laugh. She was also a fan of history. Shirley was a kind and generous soul, she loved serving others.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Harold Wilson, Norma Wilson, Paula Keithly, Wanda Gibbs and her brother-in-law, Gary Helm.
Shirley is Survived by her husband of 60 years, Mikel R. Evans Sr.; her children, Twana Evans-Roberts, Sharron A. Evans-Bale, and Mikel R. Evans, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Ashley Jones Johnson; five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn Helm, Cathy Banks, Debbie Keller, and Gladdis Payne; and sister-in-law, Ruth Wilson.
Service will be 12 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Charitable donations, in honor of Mrs. Evans, may be made payable to Woodlawn Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Avenue, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Evans. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Shirley Ann Evans and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
