Shirley Ann Garrison Trogdon Conkright, 81, of Owensboro, passed away March 29, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Aug. 26, 1938, to the late George and Jessie Carter Garrison.
Shirley was a member of St. Stephen’s Cathedral and a member of the VFW women’s auxiliary. Shirley worked at the Executive Inn, the Campbell Club and owned her own restaurants, Shirley’s Townhouse and Shirley’s Diner, before retiring. She served her community for years and had received a key to the city from the mayor in recognition for her years of dedicated service. In her free time, Shirley enjoyed fishing and going to the casino, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and family.
Shirley was preceded in death by her late husband, Kenneth Conkright, in 1998; son Billy Trodgon; daughters Sherry Estes, Susan Johnson and Nicky Davis; grandson Kyle Trodgon; and her siblings Margaret Reynolds, Grace Garrison and George Garrison.
Shirley is survived by children Curtis Trodgon (Cynthia), Vohnell Ferrell (Mike), Teresa Duke (Donnie), Mary Adkins, Thomas Conkright, Kenneth Conkright (Terry) and Dennis Conkright (Carol). She also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Shirley Anna Garrison Trogdon Conkright at www.haleymcginnis.com.
