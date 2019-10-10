CENTRAL CITY -- Shirley Ann Geary, 61, of Central City, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mrs. Geary was born April 12, 1958, in Chicago, Illinois. She was a retired beautician. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Geary in July 2018.
She is survived by her son, Rhen Geary; grandchildren Kelsey Geary and Kamrhen Geary; parents William and Helen Luke; brother William (Joyce) Luke Jr.; and sister Debra Hardison.
Services will be Thursday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Eric Smith officiating. Visitation will be Thursday after 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented