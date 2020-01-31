Shirley Ann Gerkin Haynes, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 20, 1941, in Mitchell, Indiana, to the late Paul and Mary Chenault Harris. Shirley was a faithful member of Owensboro Christian Church, where she had been baptized. She enjoyed gardening and shopping and loved her dog, Maggie. Her family will remember her as independent and classy.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Charles David Gerkin; daughter Tammy Gerkin Grigsby; son-in-law Danny Grigsby; and sister Barbara Byrd.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Richard) Ray; son Dave (Carrie) Gerkin; grandchildren Jessica, Danielle (Ron), Richie, Heather, David Michael and Jozie; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Peggy Lambert; brother-in-law Dick Byrd; and three nephews.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Bro. Bob Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Shirley Gerkin may be shared online at www.glenncares.com.
