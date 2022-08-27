CALHOUN — Shirley Ann Hardin, 75, of Calhoun, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. She was a homemaker and member of No One Left Behind Tabernacle in Calhoun.
Survivors: son, John Hardin; brother, Edward Louis Mincy; and four sisters, Barbara Spence, Helen Toler (Jim), Doris Richie (Delbert), and Elaine Johnson.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Shirley’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Shirley Ann Hardin, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
