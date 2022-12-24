FORDSVILLE — Shirley Ann Helm Little, 86, of Fordsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Heartland Villa Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was born in Daviess County April 19, 1936, to the late Olga and Josie Neel Helm.
Shirley enjoyed working in food service where she served 20 plus years at Daviess County Hospital, and she met a lot of wonderful lifelong friends. She enjoyed fishing and was a member of Whitesville Christian Church, but most of all she was the cornerstone of her family, loving to take care and spend time with them.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilson, Johnny, and Bob Helm, and her sisters, Katie Salverson, Alice Ashworth, and Betty Shenker.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lonnie Little; sons, Royce (Debbie) Little of Wheeler, Indiana and Wade (Donna) Little; daughter, Belinda (Barry) Lynn; eight grandchildren; 19 great- grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitsville, with the burial following at Cates Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
Commented