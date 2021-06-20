CENTERTOWN — Shirley Ann Hoops of Centertown went to her heavenly home Friday, June 18, 2021. She passed away at Bowling Green Medical Center with her husband and two of her children by her side. Shirley was born April 22, 1945, in Muhlenberg County to the late Orval and Annie Mary (Jones) Bratcher.
Shirley lived a life of faith, love and family. Her and Edgar’s home was always open to everyone. Shirley attended New Assembly Church for many years. Shirley and her husband hosted the Hoops Annual Fish Fry and Gospel Singing for the community at their home for 19 years. She loved her family, fishing, gardening, flowers, playing “Rook,” cooking and fellowshipping with all who came to visit her. Shirley was known to make delicious chicken and dumplings. Her favorite song to sing was “Satisfied.” She is now able to fulfill the words of that song: “When my eyes shall close in death, with my Jesus I’ll be at rest, then you’ll know I’m SATISFIED.”
Shirley is preceded in death by both parents; two siblings, Billy Bratcher and James “Tumpy” Bratcher; and one nephew, Wesley Bratcher.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Edgar Ray Hoops; five children, Penny (Jeff) Evans of Centertown, Tammy (Todd) Hoskins of Centertown, Kim (Pat) Perry of Beaver Dam, Joey (Lissa) Hoops of California and Jason (Samantha) Hoops of Owensboro and her son at heart, Robert (Shirley) Bailey; 13 grandchildren, Ashley Evans, Hannah (Brandon) Geary, Savannah (Chris) Bradley, Josh (Jessica) McKinney, Brooke Hoops, Trevor Wilson, Kerstin Wilson, Parker Hoops, Allyson Hoops, Natalie Taylor, Sarah Taylor, Ryan (Amanda) Perry and Sara (Ben) Edwards; 18 great-grandchildren, Emilee McCreary, Boen Geary, Gavin Geary, Clayton McKinney, Kelsey McKinney, Dalton Geary, Atticus Geary, Maycee McKinney, Kaycee McKinney, Emerson Evans, Everly Evans, Lyric Bradley, Laney Bradley, Emily Bradley, Annabelle Bradley, Moriah Bradley, Cami Edwards and Kameron Edwards; one great-great-granddaughter, Ailani Bradley; two nephews, Jeff Bratcher and David Bratcher; and her bird, Petey.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Willliam L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Lealin Geary, the Rev. Jeff Evans, the Rev. Ryan Himes and the Rev. Robert Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery in Echols. Friends may visit with Shirley’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to, The Hoops Family Annual Fish Fry and Gospel Singing, c/o Edgar Hoops, 1437 State Route 85 E., Centertown, KY 42328.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Shirley Hoops by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
