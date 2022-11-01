POWDERLY — Shirley Ann Jarvis, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones early Saturday morning, October 29, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Shirley was born July 8, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Robert and Lorraine (Knight) Bateman.
Shirley was most recently a member of Second Baptist Church in Greenville. She was a homemaker, devoted to her husband, family, and to the service of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. In her church life over the years at Second Baptist, Calvary Baptist, and Woodson, she served through WMU, teaching Bible school and Sunday school, and helping with the church bereavement meal ministry.
She worked outside of the home from time to time as well, most notably in the Longest Elementary School cafeteria, K-Mart in Powderly, and Fred’s in Central City. Shirley was also a member of the Greenville Lions Club and shared a love for the University of Kentucky Wildcats with her late husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 55 years, Jimmie Wayne Jarvis; her infant twin daughters; her sisters, Doris Vernon and Mary Overfelt; and her brother, Robert Francis Bateman.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Tina (Dean) Rowe of Central City; her son, Ronnie (Ellen) Jarvis of Vestavia Hills, Alabama; her grandchildren, Ethan Rowe, Allison Jarvis, Jasmine Rowe, and Preston Jarvis; and her many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Kevin Milburn and Pastor Justin Latham officiating. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
