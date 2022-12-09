ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Shirley Ann Jones, 76, of Rockport, Indiana died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Waters of Rockport, Indiana. She was a homemaker and attend the Revival Center Church.
Survivors: husband, Glenn Jones; sons, Donald G. Jones and Alan D. Jones; and brother, Paul (Joann) Haaff.
Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: American Arthritis Foundation.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented