Shirley Ann Mobley, 90, of Owensboro died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Daviess County on Oct. 19, 1929, to the late Urey Westerfield and Eufala Millay Westerfield. She was of the Catholic faith, a homemaker, and was always the life of the party.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Mobley; daughter, Shirley Ann Cole; and a sister, Ruby Hamberg.
Survivors include her children, Jon Penrod, Marty Penrod, Kaye Clark, and Vicki Penrod Schaub; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302.
